Convenience store clerk shot while being robbed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunman accused of shooting a convenience store clerk during a robbery in Central Fresno.

It happened after 11 Monday night at a Gulf Gas Station store on Fresno Street and Ashlan Avenue.

Witnesses tell police a woman walked into the store and ended up arguing with the clerk.

She then left and came back with another woman and a man.

All three then allegedly attacked the clerk.

During the fight, police say the man pulled out a gun and shot the clerk in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injury.

Police arrested the two women who they say are 25 and 35 years old.

They're facing several assault charges.

Anyone with information on the gunman is asked to call Fresno Police.