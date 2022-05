FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say an 18-year-old man was shot in central Fresno Thursday night.Fresno police say it happened near Crystal Avenue and Saginaw Way around 9 pm.Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.Police say they do not know what led up to the shooting at this time.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and his condition is unknown.