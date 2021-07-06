College students with Central Valley Workers Center help rural communities sign up for COVID vaccine

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The non-profit Central Valley Workers Center is focused on providing resources for those who need them most."We are going into communities that have probably been forgotten by the government, by the state, by local agencies. We are kind of filling those gaps and voids and providing a lot of education," said board president Pedro Ramirez.Their most recent initiative is the "COVID Outreach Project" which started in early June. Their efforts are primarily door-to-door outreach in rural communities, helping set up vaccine appointments in partnership with healthcare providers."We've been in Coalinga, Huron, Delano, McFarland, Fresno," said co-director Marthalicia Gonzalez Felix."We are just educating people about the COVID-19 vaccine and helping them sign up," said intern Mayra Cruz.They're a team of about 30 people, mostly made up of college students, all of them attending local colleges and universities.Pedro Ramirez says they are helping many who face language and transportation barriers while also gaining invaluable experience."I can go out and help other people, especially the elderly, the ones who need the assistance like helping make an appointment or find rides. That is probably the biggest fulfillment for me emotionally and everything, " said community organizer Anahi Serrano.Ramirez says initiatives involving students are essential for the Valley's future."It's going to be the young people that are going to make the changes here, and I think COVID is one of those things that opened the lid on this, and so we are excited for these students," said Ramirez.They plan to visit rural communities this week and say they are proud to support minorities across Central California.