Man found guilty for 2018 murder in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been convicted in a 2018 southwest Fresno murder.39-year-old Chad Chandler was found guilty of shooting and killing Eric Kahl.A jury decided Chandler was legally sane at the time of the murder.Investigators said they found the murder weapon inside Chandler's home on top of a Bible.Chandler faces 15- years to life for murder and 25 years to life for using a firearm causing death.He will be sentenced at the end of this month.