Man found guilty for 2018 murder in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been convicted in a 2018 southwest Fresno murder.

39-year-old Chad Chandler was found guilty of shooting and killing Eric Kahl.

A jury decided Chandler was legally sane at the time of the murder.

Investigators said they found the murder weapon inside Chandler's home on top of a Bible.

Chandler faces 15- years to life for murder and 25 years to life for using a firearm causing death.

He will be sentenced at the end of this month.
