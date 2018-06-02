Michigan chase suspect hits other vehicle before flipping his SUV on freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

On May 31, police in Brighton, Michigan, pursued a suspect driving a Chevrolet Tahoe sought in connection with a prior hit-and-run accident. (Brighton Police/WDIV)

BRIGHTON, Mich. --
A Michigan man is in custody after a police chase that ended with the suspect hitting another vehicle before flipping his own SUV in the middle of the freeway.

On the afternoon of May 31, police in Brighton, Michigan, began to pursue a suspect driving a Chevrolet Tahoe sought in connection with a prior hit-and-run incident, ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV reported.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect, who reportedly gave police the middle finger before fleeing onto I-96.

Dashboard camera video released by the Brighton Police Department showed the suspect weaving in and out of traffic on the freeway and driving on the shoulder at times. The suspect eventually hit another motorist who was merging onto the freeway, causing that driver to spin off of the road.

That collision caused the suspect to lose control of his vehicle, which spins out before flipping over and coming to a stop in the middle of the freeway.

Investigators believe heroin and other drugs were involved in the incident, WXYZ reported. Police have not released the suspect's identity, and it's not clear what he has been charged with.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpolice chasehigh-speed chaserollover crashdashboard camerasMichigan
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News