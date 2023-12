With the holidays in full swing, the California Highway Patrol increased its statewide efforts to combat organized retail crime.

Chat with the Chief: CHP Chief Rodney Ellison

Chat with the Chief

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the holidays in full swing, the California Highway Patrol increased its statewide efforts to combat organized retail crime.

CHP Chief Rodney Ellison joined us to talk about the agency's proactive efforts to keep shoppers and businesses safe in Central California.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.