Clovis police arrest couple for allegedly abusing 5-year-old child

This is the third time 33-year-old Nicholas James has been arrested for child abuse, Clovis police say.
Clovis police have arrested a man and woman for abusing a 5-year-old child.

The man is 33-year-old Nicholas James, and the woman is his wife, 46-year-old Ann James.


The Clovis police investigation began in December, when officers were called to the emergency department of Valley Children's Hospital, where a 5-year-old child was being treated, and met officials from Fresno County Child Protective Services (CPS).

Clovis police say this is Nicholas' third arrest for child abuse.

He has been booked into Fresno County Jail and is facing charges of felony child abuse, aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury, and felony child endangerment.


Ann has been booked for one count of felony child endangerment.

The child was taken by officers and CPS and placed with other family members.
