FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 10-year-old was struck by a vehicle while walking in west central Fresno on Thursday morning.It happened after 7:30 am on Clinton and Brawley Avenues.Fresno police say the child stepped off the corner in front of the vehicle and the driver clipped him.The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but the child is expected to be OK.The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.