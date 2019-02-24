CHP officers are investigating a possible DUI crash that killed a young boy and seriously injured his parents just outside of Selma Saturday night.Investigators arrested 35-year-old Karmjit Singh for DUI. They say witnesses saw him driving a BMW northbound on Bethel Avenue at about 100 miles per hour when he ran a stop sign at Rose Avenue and T-boned a Kia just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.The impact knocked the Kia into a tree and trapped the family inside. Singh's car bounced about 75 feet into an empty irrigation canal.Witnesses pulled the family out of their car and paramedics rushed the 8-year-old boy to Selma Hospital and then Valley Children's Hospital, but they couldn't save his life.The father and mother both suffered broken bones.Singh was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for further observation and is expected to be released on Sunday. CHP personnel are present at the hospital and Singh will be booked for DUI when he is cleared, according to CHP.This story is developing, stay with Action News for the latest updates.