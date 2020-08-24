'I just got shot at': Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno police are searching for a man who opened fire on Sgt. Esequiel Suarez in central Fresno.The attack was captured on the officer's body camera last Monday.Investigators say Sgt. Suareaz was responding to a report of shots fired on Cedar Avenue and Fountain Way.When the officer was nearing the intersection, bullets hit his patrol car, shattering glass from the passenger window and the windshield.In the video, Sgt. Suarez yells "Woah!" before saying, "I just got shot at, struck my vehicle."Fresno police say he was not shot but did suffer injuries from the broken glass.A total of eight rounds were fired at the officer's car.Detectives are now searching for the man responsible. They believe the suspect is in his 20s or 30s and is 5'9" to 5'11".He was wearing dark-colored jeans, an oversized white t-shirt, a black baseball hat and had tattoos on his right hand, wrist, elbow and forearm.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.