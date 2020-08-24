crime

'I just got shot at': Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant

Fresno police are searching for a man who opened fire on one of their police sergeants in central Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ***WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers***

Fresno police are searching for a man who opened fire on Sgt. Esequiel Suarez in central Fresno.

The attack was captured on the officer's body camera last Monday.

Investigators say Sgt. Suareaz was responding to a report of shots fired on Cedar Avenue and Fountain Way.

When the officer was nearing the intersection, bullets hit his patrol car, shattering glass from the passenger window and the windshield.

In the video, Sgt. Suarez yells "Woah!" before saying, "I just got shot at, struck my vehicle."

Fresno police say he was not shot but did suffer injuries from the broken glass.

A total of eight rounds were fired at the officer's car.

Detectives are now searching for the man responsible. They believe the suspect is in his 20s or 30s and is 5'9" to 5'11".

He was wearing dark-colored jeans, an oversized white t-shirt, a black baseball hat and had tattoos on his right hand, wrist, elbow and forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno centralcrimeshots firedshootingcaught on videocaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Shots fired near northwest Fresno Motel 6, police searching for suspect
Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison without parole
NYC man, woman charged in Sesame Place assault
Outdoor seating torn down from Visalia restaurant, 1 arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding at-risk 65-year-old woman
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Procession held for helicopter pilot who died battling Hills Fire
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Central California coronavirus cases
CA's 2020 wildfire season is worse than 2019's, Newsom says
First responders seeing increase in calls for breathing problems amid low air quality
Show More
Unhealthy air quality continues in the Valley as smoke expands to other states
New wildfire burns 5,000 acres in Tulare Co., voluntary evacuations issued
Family forced to move to Visalia after fire has trailer with valuable items stolen
Moc Fire chars 2,800 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for fire area
Valley school districts see some issues during Zoom outage
More TOP STORIES News