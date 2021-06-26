Six rescued chimpanzees traveling through Fresno on way to new home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six chimpanzees are cruising through Fresno on their way to their new home.The rescued chimps are heading to the Pacific Northwest. They're affectionately called "The Lucky Six".Most of the chimpanzees are retired from biomedical research.They were eventually brought to the Wildlife Waystation wildlife in Los Angeles County, along with 42 others.But after fires and funding problems that refuge had to close in 2019, leaving dozens of the animals without a place to go.The "Lucky Six" are now heading to spend their retirement years on 90 acres of farm and forested land.Efforts are still underway to find new places to send the other chimpanzees still in need of a new home.