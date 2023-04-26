The children of convicted Fresno killer Chinnawat Vue confronted their father Tuesday as he awaits sentencing.

Man sentenced for murdering wife in Fresno in 2016

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was convicted of murdering his wife in Fresno back in 2016 has been sentenced.

On Wednesday, Chinnawat Vue was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for the murder of Xia Vang.

Vang was stabbed more than 100 times in her family's northeast Fresno home.

Prosecutors say the motive stemmed from his anger about an extramarital affair.

In a different court session, Vang's mother told her son-in-law that he would not see his children again.

