MMA fighters defend Cain Velasquez after his sentencing, calling on Newsom and Trump to step in

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Several current and former professional MMA fighters are coming to the defense of Cain Velasquez, who was sentenced to five years in prison with time served Monday in Santa Clara County, California.

Velasquez, a former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, was sentenced for a shooting in February of 2022.

Velasquez previously pleaded no contest to first going after a man that he believed molested his son; and then shooting that man's stepfather in the process.

A number of professional fighters are now asking California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump for help in getting Velasquez out of prison.

"My reaction to hearing that news today is that California is full of B.S. brother," professional fighter Jorge Masvidal said.

Along with Masvidal, retired MMA fighter Luke Rockhold, UFC fighter Oban Elliott, and MMA fighter Gilbert Melendez are defending Velasquez.

Velasquez pleaded no contest to an 11-mile, 10-minute, high-speed chase where he went after Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting Velasquez's 4-year-old son at the time, while at daycare. Goularte's stepfather was shot during all of that but did survive.

"Any father or family member in the right place would do something," professional fighter Luke Rockhold said.

"He's not a criminal," Elliott said. "He took the law into his own hands and that's what he's being punished for at the end of the day."

But the mother of Goularte, the man chased by Velasquez, says her son is innocent. Patricia Bender says Goularte, who faces a molestation charge, hasn't yet been tried and is not in jail.

"The sentence is extremely disappointing," Bender said. "It's based on an alleged allegation that has no basis. It is unfounded. We are looking forward to Harry's case to prove that."

Velasquez has already served more than three years in jail, meaning he will now go back and serve less than two.

"I think it's enough already, I'm bummed he has to do a year and a half but I'm grateful he's not doing 30 years to life," Melendez said.

"He's trying to do all he can to prove that he's a productive member of society and to waste money putting him in jail at this point makes absolutely no sense," said Rockhold.

In court, Velasquez read a statement to the judge. He said he completely agrees with whatever the judge sees fit. He called his actions reckless and dangerous and that he is truly sorry.

Several fighters would like lawmakers to get involved in this case.

"Let's hope somebody over there in California, somebody can write this man a pardon, maybe Newsom will write it," Masvidal said. "I know it's a state thing so there's not much that President Trump can do but I'd still like to ask President Trump and his amazing cabinet and esteemed colleagues to look into this."

Goularte's trial on a child molestation charge will start in June.