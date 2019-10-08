hit and run

Chowchilla Police looking for driver who hit juvenile riding scooter

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chowchilla Police Department is looking for a driver that hit a juvenile riding a scooter and drove away from the scene.

Police say it happened just after 8:00 a.m. at 7th and Humboldt.

According to officers, after the driver hit the child they fled the scene in a silver Ford Focus.

The condition of the juvenile is unknown at this time.

Police are warning people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information about the suspect vehicle of the hit and run you are urged to call Sgt. Hunter or Detective Boivie at 559-665-8600.
