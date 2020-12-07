road rage

Road rage incidents force early closure of Christmas Tree Lane on Sunday

"Take a chill, gather your patience, show respect for others, and most of all enjoy the lights," Christmas Tree Lane organizers said.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some road rage incidents shut down Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane in Fig Garden Village early on Sunday night.

It caused Fresno police officers to shut down the lane before closing time, organizers said on social media.

"We ask everyone who comes to our event to enjoy the lights and respect those around you who also want to enjoy those same lights. Without our community and the care of those around us, the lights will go out," the neighbor said.

"So PLEASE... take a chill, gather your patience, show respect for others, and most of all enjoy the lights," they added.



The road rage incidents come less than a week after tragedy unfolded outside Christmas Tree Lane on opening night. A five-year-old was killed after a train hit his family's minivan while they were waiting to enter the holiday display.

Despite these two incidents, organizers with Christmas Tree Lane say it will remain open through December 25.
