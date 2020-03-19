Fresno church lending a helping hand to community during COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As tensions rise, one Fresno church is making sure no one goes hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.Drivers were greeted with a smile and a helping hand as they waited long lines in hopes of some help."With everything going on, we didn't plan for this, so any bit of food helps," says Amber Aguilar.Members of Peoples Church cooked thousands of burgers and hot dogs, serving them to folks looking for a meal.Aguilar is a nursing student and says with school closing, and her own future uncertain, feeding her kids was only adding to the stress."Trying to figure out what to do with the kids, trying to figure out what to do with my career," Aguilar said. "Anything helps right now."Organizer Karissa Liebe with Peoples Church says that's a worry she and dozens of other members want to eliminate as tensions in the community rise."This is our way to take part in the redemptive story of Fresno and Clovis, and help people that are nervous and anxious for food shortage," Liebe said. "If a dinner can alleviate that nervousness, then that's worth it to us.Leibe says their own safety was also a priority, as volunteers kept a safe distance while coming together to serve the community.Volunteers believe they served more than 1,000 people, making sure every last car had a meal or two."When bad things happen, people are waiting for hope and sometimes, waiting in line and someone doing something for them is hope," says Jeremy Brown. "That's why we're here."Members don't plan to stop here as they are working to distribute food from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the next two weeks."Even if this is a scary situation, this is an answer to prayer that we invest in our neighbors, Liebe said,In a time of uncertainty, Liebe hopes to ease the fear with a little help from her church.