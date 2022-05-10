lawsuit

Fresno developer adds Mayor Dyer, DA Smittcamp to civil rights lawsuit

Fresno developer adds Mayor Dyer, DA Smittcamp to federal civil rights lawsuit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno developer Terance Frazier has added Mayor Jerry Dyer and Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp to his civil rights lawsuit against the City of Fresno.

Frazier's non-profit runs the city-owned Granite Park.

His federal lawsuit alleges that former city officials discriminated against Frazier by releasing an incomplete audit of the park's financial documents in 2018.

It now also accuses Smittcamp and Dyer of damaging Frazier's reputation by announcing investigations that have led to no charges or changes so far.

Smittcamp's office said she does not have a comment at this point because she has yet to be served.

Mayor Dyer sent Action News a statement calling the lawsuit frivolous and far-reaching, noting it names two mayors, three city managers, two council members, the city attorney, and the DA.

It goes on to say in part, "As the mayor, I have a fundamental responsibility to protect the City of Fresno's financial interest and to ensure that our parks are being operated in an appropriate manner."

