Judge: Granite Park operator's civil rights lawsuit against City of Fresno can move forward

The lawsuit was filed by Terance Frazier, president of Central Valley Sports Foundation, which operates Granite Park.
The lawsuit alleges that former city officials discriminated against Frazier by releasing an incomplete audit of Granite Park's financial documents in 2018.
A U.S. district judge said Frazier's civil rights violation claim can now proceed.
The City of Fresno owns Granite Park but pays Frazier's non-profit to operate it.