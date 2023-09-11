Organizers begin preparing at the Clovis 9/11 memorial

Organizers have been gathering to make sure Monday's ceremony at the Clovis 9/11 memorial runs smoothly.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Organizers have been gathering to make sure Monday's ceremony at the Clovis 9/11 memorial runs smoothly.

"I remember vividly 9/11. I was in 8th grade and I still remember it as if it was yesterday," Clovis Resident Laryssa Crabtre said.

Crabtre visited the memorial Sunday wanting to share with her kids the history she clearly remembers living through.

"This was gonna be in history books one day, and it is. My kids, they've learned about 9/11 through their history books, through their classrooms," Crabtre said. "Which is crazy to me that it's been that long but you know, I think it's important and it still sticks with me to this day."

As American flags line the streets around the memorial park, organizers say planning the event is more than just a day's work.

"We're still amazed at how many people in our community are not aware of our memorial so the work of getting the word out here is a year round project," former Clovis Fire department captain Jim Stemler said.

In 2019, the California 9/11 memorial park was turned into a nonprofit organization.

Since then, Stemler says they've been able to invest in the space.

One of its investments is an interactive feature that allows for self-guided tours throughout the park.

"The Q-R code themselves at each individual station tell the story of each individual piece that they're looking at. And it shows the video of the significance as it pertains to 9/11 and the events that actually happened," Stemler said.

Organizers say the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Action News will be streaming the ceremony online. Be sure to check back via our 24/7 news stream or download the ABC30 app to notified when we go live.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.