Clovis CycleBar holding classes outside amid new CA business shutdowns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis gym is offering a creative way to bring exercise opportunities to its members.CycleBar on Herndon Avenue began holding classes outside on Wednesday morning. Staff members placed all of their stationary bikes outside under a big tent, and fans were added to keep everyone cool.About 20 to 30 people participated in the class."For the most part, we're very cognizant of the weather and doing out best to mimic with what we got," said Rachel Orlando with CycleBar.The staff measured the bikes so everyone will be six feet apart for their outdoor classes. They added some of their clients are more comfortable attending class outside amid the pandemic.Health officials say the indoor service ban will last a minimum of three weeks.