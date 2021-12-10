school lockdown

Social media threat puts 2 Clovis Unified schools on brief lockdown

The students will remain in their current classrooms and cannot be picked up from the campus early.
EMBED <>More Videos

Social media threat puts 2 Clovis Unified schools on brief lockdown

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A social media threat led to a brief lockdown for two Clovis Unified schools on Friday.

District officials said the Reagan Educational Center was placed on a "facility alert" shortly before 1:30 pm out of an abundance of caution.

The center is home to Clovis East High School and Reyburn Intermediate.

During this type of alert, students remain indoors and continue class, but movement outside of buildings is limited and students cannot be picked up from campus.

Administrators say the investigation into the social media threat is continuing, but they did release students on a staggered schedule to reduce traffic around the campus and parents were told to pick up their children in two specific locations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisschool lockdown
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN
Lockdown lifted for Strathmore schools, deputies search for suspect
Outdoor exercise banned in UC Berkeley COVID-19 lockdown
Oxnard student, 9, struck by stray bullet in car-to-car shooting
CSULB threat: New suspect arrested in email that prompted shelter-in-place
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News