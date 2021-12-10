Social media threat puts 2 Clovis Unified schools on brief lockdown

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A social media threat led to a brief lockdown for two Clovis Unified schools on Friday.District officials said the Reagan Educational Center was placed on a "facility alert" shortly before 1:30 pm out of an abundance of caution.The center is home to Clovis East High School and Reyburn Intermediate.During this type of alert, students remain indoors and continue class, but movement outside of buildings is limited and students cannot be picked up from campus.Administrators say the investigation into the social media threat is continuing, but they did release students on a staggered schedule to reduce traffic around the campus and parents were told to pick up their children in two specific locations.