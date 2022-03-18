Teen arrested for hate crime after 1 injured by pellet gun in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teen is in custody, accused of a hate crime in Clovis.Police say 18-year-old Jordan Aubuchon shot a gel blaster pellet from a car inside the Mountain View shopping center parking lot on Thursday morning.The victim was hit in the face and shoulder but is expected to recover.Officers later found Aubuchon's car at Ashlan Avenue near Armstrong.Two people ran from it, but officers were able to catch them. They found a plastic painted gel blaster inside the car.Aubuchon faces one felony count of a hate crime and one misdemeanor count of negligently discharging a BB device. He has since bailed out of jail.