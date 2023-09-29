Jury hears from former detective in Clovis kidnapping trial

On Thursday, a former Fresno County sheriff's detective told the jury Sandra Garcia's demeanor raised eyebrows almost immediately.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sandra Garcia's behavior following the kidnapping she is accused of orchestrating remained a focus of testimony for a second straight day.

Garcia and her son are both on trial for the 2016 crime.

On Thursday, a former Fresno County sheriff's detective told the jury Garcia's demeanor raised eyebrows almost immediately.

"There's a 13-year-old little girl who was just kidnapped, assaulted, and is on her way to the hospital," former Fresno County Sheriff's Detective Andrea McCormick Wiesmer told the jury. "But that didn't seem like her concern."

Wiesmer was one of the detectives who interviewed Garcia. Wiesmer told the jury that as the questions got tougher, Garcia became "guarded."

The kidnapping and sexual assault happened weeks after Garcia's boyfriend, Johan Gidstedt, asked her to move out of his Clovis home.

That is when prosecutors say Garcia planned the elaborate kidnapping of her boyfriend's daughter.

Action News cannot name or show the victim's face, but she took the stand last week.

"They took yellow rope and taped my arms behind my back, and then they walked me to the driveway by our guest house and shoved me in the trunk," the victim told the jury on Sept. 20.

Prosecutors say the victim was sexually assaulted with a stick and left tied to a tree in a remote part of Fresno County.

The 13-year-old girl eventually freed herself, got help, and went to the hospital.

That is where Wiesmer saw her.

"She had leaves in her hair," Wiesmer said. "She had one shoe on, and her feet were filthy."

"She had like a rash over her eyes and a sticky residue on her face, presumably from the tape," Wiesmer added later.

Garcia and Roque's defense attorneys have kept cross-examinations brief.

While the defense has raised several objections during the prosecution's argument, the judge has overruled many of them.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.