6 Clovis North High School athletes sign national letters of intent

It's not National Signing Day, but Clovis North High School held a celebration Wednesday afternoon to honor student-athletes headed to play at the next level.

It's not National Signing Day, but Clovis North High School held a celebration Wednesday afternoon to honor student-athletes headed to play at the next level.

It's not National Signing Day, but Clovis North High School held a celebration Wednesday afternoon to honor student-athletes headed to play at the next level.

It's not National Signing Day, but Clovis North High School held a celebration Wednesday afternoon to honor student-athletes headed to play at the next level.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's not National Signing Day, but Clovis North High School held a celebration Wednesday afternoon to honor student-athletes headed to play at the next level.

Action News stopped by the Clovis North gymnasium for the official ceremony where six senior signed their national letters of intent - bringing the school's total to 23 for the class of 2024.

The Broncos' 2023 Division-I Central Section Title football team led the charge with two players signing - WR Vincent Cordoba (Lehigh University), and OL Davit Boyajyan (University of Washington).

In the winter season, the boys basketball team also took home a D-I title - a first in program history.

Clovis North standout guard turned Dartmouth signee, Connor Amundsen, says the championship is finally starting to sink in.

"There was a lot of excitement, it felt unreal for a while after we got the section championship because we had to focus pretty quick on state playoffs," Amundsen said. "I feel like after the season ended I really soaked it in more. I'm sure it'll kick in more once I'm there, but right now I'm just excited to get out there."

Amundsen's Dad, Tony, is also the program's head coach. He spoke to Action News about his son's decision to play in the Ivy League.

"It's a pretty special moment," Amundsen said. "He's worked very hard for it -- put a lot of time into boththe classroom and on the court and to be able to cap it off being able to play Division-I basketball in the Ivy League is pretty special."

List of Clovis North spring signees:

Davit Boyajyan - Football (University of Washington)

Vincent Cordoba - Football (Lehigh University)

Connor Amundsen - Basketball (Dartmouth)

Sydney Bowns - Water Polo (Pomona-Pitzer)

Gianna Boscacci - Water Polo (Wagner College)

Maya Jones - Beach Volleyball (Vanguard University)

Clovis Unified says Clovis West, Clovis East, and Clovis High will hold their spring signing day ceremonies over the next month.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.