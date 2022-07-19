Clovis police to provide update on shooting involving 48-year-old man

Clovis police shot and wounded a 48-year-old man Tuesday night, hours after someone reported the man was armed and potentially problematic.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are expected to provide an update on a shooting involving a 48-year-old man last week.

Last Tuesday, someone reported the man was armed and potentially problematic.

Just after 10 p.m., scanner traffic revealed Clovis police officers knew exactly where they'd find the man they'd tried to track for much of the night.

Officers plotted how to keep the public and themselves safe from a man they believed to be disturbed and armed.

Two officers fired several shots and they know his car windows were shot out. Paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital.

They're investigating all possible reasons for the man's alleged behavior, with a strong focus on the possibility of a 'suicide by cop' attempt.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.