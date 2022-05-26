Police investigating shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in Clovis Thursday afternoon.

Clovis police say it happened on W. Rialto Avenue, west of Willow Avenue

Information is limited but the Clovis Police Department confirmed they are investigating a shooting.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
