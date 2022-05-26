Police investigating shooting in Clovis

Clovis police say it happened on W. Rialto Avenue, west of Willow Avenue
Information is limited but the Clovis Police Department confirmed they are investigating a shooting.
#PoliceActivity is occurring on W. Rialto Ave., west of Willow Ave. This is north of W. Gettysburg Ave. Officers & EMS are on scene of a shooting.— Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) May 26, 2022
This is a developing story.