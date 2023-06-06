Clovis to crack down on street racing spectators

The city of Fresno is taking action to prevent dangerous street racing and sideshows this summer.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department is taking action to stop dangerous sideshows and street racing in the community.

Lt. Jim Koch says the most recent event happened in Harlan Ranch and says those moments could have turned deadly.

"There are several instances throughout the state where people have been killed or injured and tens and thousands of dollars in damage at these events," said Koch.

That's why a new ordinance to fine and arrest spectators is being introduced.

Lt. Koch says it would be a game changer to help find event promoters and hold them responsible.

"It will become a misdemeanor, and it will also make them eligible for 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine. And if they are arrested on scene, and if they have a car there, we will tow their vehicle."

The effort to end street racing across the Central Valley has become a collaborative effort between multiple agencies.

Lt. Koch says while new ordinances can sometimes push promoters to host the dangerous events in other communities - he believes the valley wide crackdown will ultimately help make the streets safer.

"We work with Fresno PD and CHP, and we have had many incidents where we get together, and we understand that sometimes these ordinances will displace these things, but we are not too concerned about that. We want to combat this as a group effort."

The City Council is schedules to vote on the ordinance during Monday night's meeting. If passed, it would go into effect in about 30 days.

