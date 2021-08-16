clovis unified school district

Back to school: Thousands of Clovis Unified students return to campuses

By
Thousands of Clovis Unified students return to campuses

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer vacation has come to an end for students of the Clovis Unified School District. Forty-three thousand students geared up for their first day of school Monday morning.

Those students will be returning to campus for a full day of instruction. For many, it will be their first time back on campus since the pandemic began.

A new safety plan will also be part of the students' first day back to class.

RELATED: Masks required at Clovis Unified schools unless a doctor signs off on student's exemption

Last week at the district's board meeting, a revised version of the Clovis Unified COVID-19 Safety Plan was presented and approved.

It aligns with state mandates and will require a doctor evaluation for students to receive an exception from wearing a mask.

Parents and students can expect more traffic near schools, so the Clovis Police Department reminds everyone to stay aware and safe in school zones.

RELATED: Back to School During a Pandemic: A Central California Conversation

Officers ask the public to slow down and drive carefully in school zones, especially during drop-off and pick-up times.

They want to remind drivers that if you see a school bus with flashing red lights and its stop sign out, you are required by law to stop.

