Back to school: Thousands of Clovis Unified students return to campuses

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer vacation has come to an end for students of the Clovis Unified School District. Forty-three thousand students geared up for their first day of school Monday morning.Those students will be returning to campus for a full day of instruction. For many, it will be their first time back on campus since the pandemic began.A new safety plan will also be part of the students' first day back to class.Last week at the district's board meeting, a revised version of the Clovis Unified COVID-19 Safety Plan was presented and approved.It aligns with state mandates and will require a doctor evaluation for students to receive an exception from wearing a mask.Parents and students can expect more traffic near schools, so the Clovis Police Department reminds everyone to stay aware and safe in school zones.Officers ask the public to slow down and drive carefully in school zones, especially during drop-off and pick-up times.They want to remind drivers that if you see a school bus with flashing red lights and its stop sign out, you are required by law to stop.