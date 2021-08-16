Back to school: Thousands of Clovis Unified students return to campuses

Those students will be returning to campus for a full day of instruction. For many, it will be their first time back on campus since the pandemic began.
A new safety plan will also be part of the students' first day back to class.
RELATED: Masks required at Clovis Unified schools unless a doctor signs off on student's exemption
Last week at the district's board meeting, a revised version of the Clovis Unified COVID-19 Safety Plan was presented and approved.
It aligns with state mandates and will require a doctor evaluation for students to receive an exception from wearing a mask.
Parents and students can expect more traffic near schools, so the Clovis Police Department reminds everyone to stay aware and safe in school zones.
RELATED: Back to School During a Pandemic: A Central California Conversation
Officers ask the public to slow down and drive carefully in school zones, especially during drop-off and pick-up times.
They want to remind drivers that if you see a school bus with flashing red lights and its stop sign out, you are required by law to stop.