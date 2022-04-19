CMAC calling teens and youth to apply to 3rd annual 'Youth Voices 2022' documentary-making program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For years, CMAC or Community Media Access Collaborative, has been giving Central Valley locals a chance to be filmmakers.
This month, the non-profit is looking for a dozen kids and teens who want to shine light on local diversity.
CMAC is gearing up for its 3rd annual Youth Voices program. It's a summer-long course where students create a 15-minute documentary.
"We are really excited to bring this back because we are offering an opportunity for 12 Central Valley youth ages 12-18 or middle school to high school to apply for this program," says Johnny Pecina, Community Media Manager at CMAC.
No video production experience is required.
CMAC wants youth interested in connecting with the community to showcase local diversity.
"What we are looking for from our applicants right now is just really insightful answers. Essentially it's a Google form they will be filling out to apply. We will be receiving them until May 2, the deadline. The application is now currently open," says Pecina.
Once the 12 applicants are selected, the youth will have about 14 weeks to complete their documentary projects. They will be provided with resources by CMAC -- that is including cameras, gear and mentorship.
Ishan Singh participated in Youth Voices last year. He used the opportunity to shine light on farmer protests in India.
"I come from a Sikh Punjabi background and seeing how my people, my ancestors, my own aunts and uncles who are farmers in India, just going through all these things, the laws that were depriving them of their agricultural rights, their living rights and all such things, that sort of hit a little bit at home," says Singh.
Ishan has a full-ride scholarship to study medicine at Vanderbilt.
The skills he learned and friendships he built at CMAC, will stay with him forever.
"I felt like I gained a good understanding of documentary making so if I ever move forward with this or if I ever need to make another documentary or have another message be heard, I know the basics. I know the foundation," Singh shares.
Teaching young people creative ways to make their voices heard, while shining light on local diversity and issues that impact the world.
The selected cohort of 12 will meet in person and virtually starting Friday, June 3.
Participants will receive a $1,000 stipend and a 1-year membership to CMAC upon completion.
Youth Voices 2022 Application deadline is Monday, May 2, 2022. A link to the application can be found here.
To apply, click here.
