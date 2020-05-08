Coalinga declares all its businesses 'essential' in defiance of Gov. Newsom's order

Coalinga is declaring all businesses in the city 'essential', in defiance of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's emergency 'shelter in place' order.The Coalinga City Council passed the resolution in a 4-1 vote on Thursday evening.The resolution said that all businesses in the city are allowed to stay open and operate 'for the duration of the local and state emergency'.The city has ordered the businesses to abide by the CDC's social distancing guidelines, including maintaining a 6-feet distance between people and preventing large crowds or gatherings.On Thursday, Gov. Newsom revealed a set of guidelines for some businesses to reopen in California but did not include businesses such as seated-dining in restaurants, shopping malls, and outdoor museums among those allowed to open immediately.