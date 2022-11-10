Career and college fair held at Coalinga High School

Action News also had a booth at the event led by Jessica Harrington, where students learned more about a career in journalism.

Around 1,300 students at Coalinga High School had the chance to explore their options at a college and career fair Wednesday.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Figuring out their future.

Around 30 booths were set up inside the high school gym.

Freshmen through seniors had a hands-on experience at some of the booths, learning how to do CPR as well as engineering.

There were representatives from multiple military branches, local colleges and more.

Organizers say they hope students left with new ideas about what they want to do in the future.

"I think with especially Coalinga being such a rural community, I think it's super nice for students to see what else is out there other than just what's in the community," says counselor Andrew Penner. "But then also, just even in a tiny community, how many opportunities there are too for employment, college, careers and all that stuff."

They also had the chance to practice doing their own live shots.