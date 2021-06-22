arrest

50 pounds of illegal fireworks seized during Coalinga traffic stop

Coalinga police arrested a man after finding 50 pounds of illegal fireworks in his car during a traffic stop.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coalinga police arrested a man after finding 50 pounds of illegal fireworks in his car during a traffic stop.

An officer stopped Daniel Saiz, 42, on East Elm Avenue at Walnut Avenue around 1:00 am Tuesday.

During the stop, the officer saw several unopened boxes of fireworks in the backseat.

Police say about 50 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized from the car. Saiz was booked into the Coalinga City Jail.

Authorities have reported seeing an increase in illegal fireworks around Fresno County as the Fourth of July nears. Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement agencies.

The Fresno City Fire Department and city officials plan to give more detail on illegal fireworks, and their plan to combat the problem on Wednesday.



