make a wish

11-year-old Selma boy's dream comes true at Daytona 500

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eleven-year-old Jeremiah Drake has his dream come true Sunday afternoon at the Daytona 500.

The Selma boy is battling muscular dystrophy - a disease causing the muscles in his body to weaken over time.

But his illness is the least of Jeremiah's worries right now, thanks to Make A Wish. The foundation made his dream become a reality.

Drake took a picture in front of Jimmie Johnson's #48 car, his favorite! He got to hear all the engines revving for one of the biggest racing events of the year.

The 62nd Daytona 500 was postponed due to weather conditions. It will resume on Monday at 1 p.m.
