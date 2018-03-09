Big Poppa's Cafe appears on Fulton Street in honor of Notorious B.I.G.

T-bone steak, cheese eggs & Welch’s grape Notorious B.I.G has taken over Take 3 Burgers. More on Big Poppa’s Pop-up Cafe later today on Action News. pic.twitter.com/jzKxHTggfi — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 9, 2018

Just like rapper Notorious B.I.G., Take 3 burgers in Downtown Fresno has people hypnotized with their 'Big Poppa's pop-up café.'Today they're serving up something special: food, based on Biggie's lyricsBut food isn't the only thing on the menu, there's also local art and of course B.I.G.'s music."His music was hitting in the 90s when I first got introduced to him, so to be able to enjoy those records then and they're still relevant now is a good vibe," says fan Teofilo Ramirez.Sam Hanson came up with the pop-up cafe. But it didn't start with Biggie, it actually started with Elvis, "My dad used to make us peanut butter and banana sandwiches on Elvis' birthday. Elvis might be a hero to most but he never meant nothing to me."So he took his father's idea and made it his own."Every March 9th, I would make myself a T-bone steak, cheese eggs, and Welch's grape juice. My friends started seeing it on social media and said, 'you should do that at a restaurant'," said Hanson.On Fulton Street, some shops are empty and other business are on the way, but it's events like 'Big Poppa's pop-up café' that are bringing more people to the area. That spells good news for Take 3 co-owner Desirae Washington."It is not everybody's first thought when they get a good meal, to come Downtown," said Washington. "These are good reminders. Hey, remember that amazing burger you had last year? We are still here, come on down."Through this and future pop-up cafe's the owners of Take 3 hope they will keep people hungry for more."This is a dope event so you definitely want to get down here and celebrate," said Washington.So, in the words of Biggie, "if you don't know, well now you know."