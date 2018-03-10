PARKING

City of Fresno and Court reach parking agreement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The City of Fresno, the Judicial Council of California and the Fresno County Superior Court are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement to provide free parking for jurors summoned to Fresno County Superior Court.

The agreement allows the Superior Court to resume offering free parking to potential jurors in Garage 4 at the corner of Tulare and Fulton and Garage 8 at the corner of Tulare and Van Ness in Downtown Fresno.
