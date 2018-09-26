The community is coming together to help Fresno State students who are food insecure and get free tickets to the Big Fresno Fair.The "Feed the Need" food drive runs from 7 am until 7 pm Wednesday at Fresno State's Red Lot, located on Barstow Avenue, just west of Cedar Avenue, with a mission to help fill the Student Cupboard.Coaches, athletes, and student volunteers joined First Lady Mary Castro to help collect the food items.Organizers say the need goes beyond food and the community has stepped up, donating hygiene products, diapers, and wipes.They say the goal is to help students focus on their studies."In a recent study by the Chancellor's office, we found that approximately 43.7 students surveyed experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months, said Jessica Medina, the coordinator for food security project at Fresno State. "What we want to do is support their basic needs, so they do not have to worry about what they're gonna eat, so they focus on their academics and be successful in the classroom."For donors who dropped off at least ten canned items, they received one ticket to the Big Fresno Fair, which is good for any day.