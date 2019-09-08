Fresno County committee holds event to inform community about 2020 census

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Complete Count Committee is making sure as many people as possible know about the 2020 census.The committee hosted a "Know your Census Rights" event at the Mosqueda Center in southeast Fresno on Sunday.Organizers say the goal of the event was to bring awareness to the community about what the census can do for the county.Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula says it's important everyone who lives in Fresno County go out and be counted."Every person counts, especially our young kids who oftentimes do not get counted in our census. So it's important that every child, every person gets counted," Arambula said. "Every person is at least $2,000 per year in federal resources that we pull down for the course of a decade of the census. That's $20,000 per person."The 2020 census is set to take place next year on April 1st.