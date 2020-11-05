Downtown Fresno parking lot turning into pop-up drive-in movie theater this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new pop-up drive-in movie theater in downtown Fresno is opening this weekend with a bit of a modern twist, including a DJ and food trucks.The owners of Barb's Soul Food are behind the event, leasing a downtown parking lot between the Crest Theatre and Chukchansi Park.Organizers have been getting all the technology and working on the idea for months, while Fresno Street Eats supplies the food trucks.The theater opens Friday with a fitting choice of the classic film, "Friday." They'll show the movie "Space Jam" on Saturday.Gates open at 6:00 pm and the showings start at 7:30 pm.