Fresno woman creates, delivers customized 'quarantine baskets'

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman who wants to bring smiles to families during the coronavirus crisis is making quarantine baskets.

The baskets can be customized to meet the specific hobbies and interests of the person who will be receiving it.

Right now, porch deliveries are available in Fresno and Clovis.

The quarantine baskets include fun activities for kids and more relaxing items for moms and dads.

"They are loving them. It's really fun to get video back. Parents text me videos of their kids opening up the door and finding an M on the doorstep and they kind of freak out. Every day's the same for them so to find a little treat is really nice," says Kayla Adanalian.

Proceeds from the baskets will help families who are staying at the Ronald McDonald house and also pay for material to make more medical masks.

If you want to buy a quarantine, click here for Adanalian's Instagram account.

