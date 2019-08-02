Go on an ice cream zoofari or donate your blood this weekend

It's summertime and the heat is sticking around.
But we found you a few ways to stay cool.
PINT FOR PINT BLOOD DRIVE
Did you know one pint of blood can save three lives?
This Friday and Saturday, ABC30 is teaming up with Central California Blood Center and Baskin Robbins for Pint for Pint Blood Drive.
When you donate a pint of blood you'll also get a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbin's ice cream.
It's going to be hot out, so it is a great way to cool off and give back!
Central California Blood Center needs 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community.
BREASTFEEDING TASK FORCE
Help raise awareness and celebrate breastfeeding this Saturday at Woodward Park.
'Babies First Breastfeeding Task Force' will host the annual walk this weekend.
The annual walk aims to increase breastfeeding community awareness and
support.
Organizers say supporting breastfeeding increases productivity, and reduces health care costs.
This is a free event.
ICE CREAM ZOOFARI
Stay cool at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
This Saturday is Producers Ice Cream Zoofari.
Guest will be able to get unlimited scoops of ice cream. Of course, the flavors are zoo themed, like Mint Monkeys n Cream, Rocky Toad, and Cackatoo Cookie Dough.
Tickets for non-zoo members start at $16.
This event is expected to sell out so get your tickets in advance.
WEEKEND OF WELLNESS
It's going to be a weekend of wellness at the ballpark in the south valley.
Starting Friday night at the Rawhide game, it's Dental Night.
Saturday night is Survivor night.
The Rawhide will offer FREE tickets to all those who have survived or are currently battling cancer.
On Sunday, it's Fitness Night. Local gym enthusiasts will compete in some in-game competitions and there will be several companies setup with booths that help promote healthy lifestyles.
WEEKEND GUIDE
