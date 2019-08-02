weekend guide

Go on an ice cream zoofari or donate your blood this weekend

By
It's summertime and the heat is sticking around.

But we found you a few ways to stay cool.

PINT FOR PINT BLOOD DRIVE

Did you know one pint of blood can save three lives?

This Friday and Saturday, ABC30 is teaming up with Central California Blood Center and Baskin Robbins for Pint for Pint Blood Drive.

When you donate a pint of blood you'll also get a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbin's ice cream.

It's going to be hot out, so it is a great way to cool off and give back!

Central California Blood Center needs 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community.

BREASTFEEDING TASK FORCE

Help raise awareness and celebrate breastfeeding this Saturday at Woodward Park.

'Babies First Breastfeeding Task Force' will host the annual walk this weekend.

The annual walk aims to increase breastfeeding community awareness and
support.

Organizers say supporting breastfeeding increases productivity, and reduces health care costs.

This is a free event.

ICE CREAM ZOOFARI

Stay cool at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

This Saturday is Producers Ice Cream Zoofari.

Guest will be able to get unlimited scoops of ice cream. Of course, the flavors are zoo themed, like Mint Monkeys n Cream, Rocky Toad, and Cackatoo Cookie Dough.

Tickets for non-zoo members start at $16.

This event is expected to sell out so get your tickets in advance.

WEEKEND OF WELLNESS

It's going to be a weekend of wellness at the ballpark in the south valley.

Starting Friday night at the Rawhide game, it's Dental Night.

Saturday night is Survivor night.

The Rawhide will offer FREE tickets to all those who have survived or are currently battling cancer.

On Sunday, it's Fitness Night. Local gym enthusiasts will compete in some in-game competitions and there will be several companies setup with booths that help promote healthy lifestyles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc30 communityweekend guide
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEEKEND GUIDE
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County DUI crash: Man gets 6 years in prison for death of girlfriend
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
21-year-old man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite National Park
Two families displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputies need help locating registered sex offender
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
DA: No criminal case yet against father involved in twins' hot car death
Show More
Neighbors left with costly repairs after car windows shattered in Fresno
How detectives traced 3 buried bodies and nabbed Squaw Valley serial killer
UPDATE:Missing 10-year-old Coalinga girl found safe with boyfriend
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Fresno Police needs your help to get more K-9s
More TOP STORIES News