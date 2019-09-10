abc30 community

Hispanic Heritage Month 2019: Celebrating Dia de los Muertos

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos is a time to remember lost loved ones. The Mexican holiday goes back thousands of years and weaves together Mayan, Aztec and Spanish rituals with Catholicism. Dia de los Muertos is celebrated November 1-2 and is meant to welcome spirits back to visit the living.

RELATED: Hispanic Heritage Month 2019: Its history and ways to celebrate

Ofrendas or altars are built in homes, cemeteries or other public places. Altars can include drinks, food, family photos, candles or other mementos. Marigolds are a common flower used to decorate altars. The Aztecs considered marigolds a sacred flower and used them for decorative and medicinal purposes. Pan dulce (sweet bread) is often placed on altars. Sugar skulls are also a common adornment. They come in a variety of sizes and colors. Children can participate by creating their own sugar skulls using arts and crafts.



While the celebration is popular in California and southwestern states, the beloved Disney and Pixar film "Coco" made Dia de lo Muertos more popular in the United States. "Coco" comes to life on stage at the Hollywood Bowl on November 8 and 9. The event includes a live orchestra and digital projections.

RELATED: Sing along to live music from Disney and Pixar's 'Coco' at the Hollywood Bowl

A limited edition Barbie that celebrates the the centuries-old holiday is also set to hit stores this month.

RELATED: Mattel to release Barbie celebrating Dia de los Muertos in 2019

In Fresno, Arte Americas has a new exhibit with a Dia de Los Muertos theme plus events including Cala Gala.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc30 communityhispanic
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Your weekend
Latino Life: Donor Network West Talks About The Gift of Life
Latino Life: New Leader and Cultural Events at Arte Americas
Latino Life: How a Valley Teen is Living With Half a Brain
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating homicide after man found dead inside central Fresno apartment
Suspect connected to shooting of father and son turns himself in
Teen dies weighing just 42 lbs., mother charged with neglect
California Senate approves bill to cap rent increases
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Clovis officers arrest two after surrounding hotel construction site
Fresno parents planning daughter's funeral days after she's taken to hospital
Show More
Brewing company offers Fresnans free tasting after employee writes negative comment about Fresno
Prisoners paint old skateboard decks to raise money for kids in need
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
Deaf woman berated in drive-thru for not using speaker to order
NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration
More TOP STORIES News