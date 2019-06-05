ABC30.com Original

19th Central Valley Honor Flight honors Vietnam War veterans with trip to Washington, DC memorials

A hat rests on the leg of a Vietnam Veteran as he travels to Washington, DC on the 19th Central Valley Honor Flight. (KFSN)

By
WASHINGTON (KFSN) -- A group of 68 veterans spent a few days this week in Washington, D.C. during the 19th Central Valley Honor Flight, but this trip was unlike any of the others.

FULL TRIP WRAP: Vietnam veterans get an overdue "thank you" on Honor Flight trip
EMBED More News Videos

The first Central Valley Honor Flight featuring exclusively Vietnam veterans was an emotional journey to our nation's capital, and brought a long overdue "thank you" for the vets.



The group that departed Monday morning is the first that is made up entirely of veterans of the Vietnam War.

Like other visits, this trip allowed the veterans to visit their memorials in our nation's capital.

This Honor Flight comes 45 years since the last troops returned from Vietnam, and most did not receive a warm welcome when they returned home.

Planners provided several opportunities for the public to thank these veterans for their service.
The group was given a warm welcome at Fresno Yosemite Airport on Monday morning.

DAY ONE: 19th Central Valley Honor Flight takes off for Washington D.C.

EMBED More News Videos

A special Honor Flight took off from Fresno Monday morning. What makes it unique is the group is made up entirely of Vietnam Veterans.



When the veterans arrived in the Washington, D.C. area on Monday evening, they were met by service members and the public at Baltimore/Washington Airport and invited a dinner in their honor at an American Legion post in Baltimore.

DAY ONE: Veterans on 19th Central Valley Honor Flight welcomed to Baltimore with open arms
EMBED More News Videos

The 68 Vietnam War veterans were greeted at the gates by people thanking them for their service with handshakes and big hugs.



The veterans began their tour of Washington D.C. memorials Tuesday with a trip to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, with the names of more than 58,000 servicemembers declared dead.

DAY TWO: Veterans visit Memorial Wall, a place that brought heartbreak and healing
EMBED More News Videos

The 19th Central Valley Honor Flight brought 67 Vietnam veterans to the Memorial Wall, a place that brought heartbreak and healing.



HEROES RETURN HOME: Community gathers at FYI to welcome back 19th Central Valley Honor Flight
EMBED More News Videos

The lobby of the airport was packed as friends, family, and supporters waited for hours to greet the veterans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswashington d.c.veteranshonor flightabc30.com originalveteran
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30.COM ORIGINAL
Recovering addicts helping Fresno's addicted at CAP
Nearly one million pounds of food saved through UC Merced program
At 78 years old, Merced man still pushing the limits as drag racer
After caring for cemetery for decades, Madera couple looking to pass the torch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News