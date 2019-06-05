19th Central Valley Honor Flight honors Vietnam War veterans with trip to Washington, DC memorials

FULL TRIP WRAP: Vietnam veterans get an overdue "thank you" on Honor Flight trip
The group that departed Monday morning is the first that is made up entirely of veterans of the Vietnam War.
Like other visits, this trip allowed the veterans to visit their memorials in our nation's capital.
This Honor Flight comes 45 years since the last troops returned from Vietnam, and most did not receive a warm welcome when they returned home.
Planners provided several opportunities for the public to thank these veterans for their service.
The group was given a warm welcome at Fresno Yosemite Airport on Monday morning.
When the veterans arrived in the Washington, D.C. area on Monday evening, they were met by service members and the public at Baltimore/Washington Airport and invited a dinner in their honor at an American Legion post in Baltimore.
The veterans began their tour of Washington D.C. memorials Tuesday with a trip to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, with the names of more than 58,000 servicemembers declared dead.
