Hundreds gather at Woodward Park for 4th of July fun run

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of red, white, and blue-clad kids raced to the finish line 4th of July morning in the 17th annual Freedom Run. Fast feet got the job done in the 100-meter dash.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate America's independence with a sprint through Woodward Park in Fresno. From glittery wings to army vests, people donned their most patriotic and festive attire.

"It's wonderful to see people so excited dressed up in red, white and blue, having a lot of fun and supporting one another as runners, as veterans, and as Americans," said Dana Eads, a runner and an Air Force veteran.

Once the clock struck seven, it was the adults' turn. Both old and young ran and jogged two to four miles through the park. People stood on the sidelines, cheering them on. If they didn't start with a flag in hand, they ended with one when they crossed the finish line.

Chris Caudillo was the first to complete the two-mile run, "It was a good race, I pushed, and it was a good race."

While many came out for the festivities or to burn a few calories, others participated in supporting those serving in the military and our veterans.

Chad Gilbuena is currently in the Army. He ran alongside his fellow officer candidates.

"Anytime you get a chance to come into the and support the community in retrospect the community tends to support you, which is a big deal to us," said Gilbuena.

The Air Force veteran, Eads was there supporting another branch, "It doesn't matter how skinny, how fat, how fast, how slow, everyone supports everyone," she said.

Proceeds go towards multiple causes including scholarships and the Central Valley Honor Flight.
