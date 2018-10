Ahead of the Clovis Rodeo opening in two weeks, the city of Clovis is celebrated rodeo month with a jackpot roping event.Two members made up a team and tried to get the fastest time to rope a steer.The winner competed to take home a big belt buckle.The entire community was invited to check out the roping for free, ahead of the rodeo at the end of the month.Event organizers say they are grateful to always have a big turnout from the community.