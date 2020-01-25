latino life

Latino Life: McDonald's offering scholarships to Hispanic students

By Aurora Diaz
McDonald's isn't just serving up burgers. The company is offering cash for college.

Applications are open for the McDonald's HACER National Scholarship. It's geared towards Hispanic high school seniors.

Eligible students can receive up to $100,000 to help finance their higher education.

The deadline to apply is February 5.

Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, community involvement and financial need.

Learn more at https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/community/hacer.html
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslatino life
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life: Local artist sparking interest with town's electrical boxes
Latino Life: Why it will be easier to vote in Fresno County this year
The new Latin Music Exhibit highlights the Latin Grammy Awards!
Latino Life: Centro La Familia Expands Services
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processor at Sanger packing house
DUI driver, passenger suffer severe injuries in Merced County crash
Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run accident in Fresno identified
Nurse accused of smuggling drugs into Fresno County jail
Fresno County officials ready with plan to fight coronavirus
Madera hit-and-run driver who severely injured girl gets probation
Latino Life: Local artist sparking interest with town's electrical boxes
Show More
Sanger resident catches burglar inside home, holds him at gunpoint
Latino Life: Why it will be easier to vote in Fresno County this year
1 killed, 4 injured in crash near Caruthers, CHP says
Golden State Killer case, other factors could delay Erika Sandoval retrial
Hanford police arrest man for soliciting minor at park across high school
More TOP STORIES News