FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are now more options to catch a free movie in Fresno this summer.
The City of Fresno is partnering with Comcast and PG&E to screen films through August.
Here's a full schedule:
July 17-18: Incredibles 2
July 24, 25,26: The Lego Movie: The Second Part
July 31, August 1: Shazam!
August 7, 8, 9: Spider-man Into The Spider-Verse
Movies will be screened three days a week -- Wednesdays at Frank H Ball Park, Thursdays at Inspiration Park and Fridays at Eaton Plaza.
Movies in the park, summer schedule
MOVIES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News