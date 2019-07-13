Movies in the park, summer schedule

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are now more options to catch a free movie in Fresno this summer.The City of Fresno is partnering with Comcast and PG&E to screen films through August.Here's a full schedule:Incredibles 2The Lego Movie: The Second PartShazam!Spider-man Into The Spider-VerseMovies will be screened three days a week -- Wednesdays at Frank H Ball Park, Thursdays at Inspiration Park and Fridays at Eaton Plaza.