Movies in the park, summer schedule

By Alysia Wiebe
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are now more options to catch a free movie in Fresno this summer.

The City of Fresno is partnering with Comcast and PG&E to screen films through August.

Here's a full schedule:
July 17-18: Incredibles 2
July 24, 25,26: The Lego Movie: The Second Part

July 31, August 1: Shazam!
August 7, 8, 9: Spider-man Into The Spider-Verse

Movies will be screened three days a week -- Wednesdays at Frank H Ball Park, Thursdays at Inspiration Park and Fridays at Eaton Plaza.
