Organizers help Fresno Greek Fest goers beat the heat at 59th annual event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people stopped by Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in the Tower District for the 59th annual Fresno Greek Fest.This year, organizers say they covered the church's grounds with a canopy to help people with the heat."It's allowing us to spread the event, and make it more comfortable for everyone," saidThe event has live music, tasty foods and delicious drinks, including ouzo, as well as escape rooms for adults and kids.Fresno Greek Fest wraps up Sunday and goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.