Community & Events

Silent Sleigh comes to Fresno

By Scott Gruenwald
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Santa is in the Central Valley today. He rode in on Silent Sleigh with the pomp and circumstance of motorcycles, first responders and the Buchanan High School marching band arrived at the Air National Guard Base in east central Fresno.

Students from across the Valley who are deaf and hard of hearing were invited to see the parade and sit down and share their Christmas wish lists with Santa and Mrs. Claus through sign language.

Staff Sergeant Ashley Burnett is the Coordinator for the 32nd annual Silent Sleigh. She said, "It's a good way for the kids to communicate with Santa in their own way and we're glad the wing can do that for the deaf community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno east central
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What was behind the Valley's dangerously polluted air on Tuesday?
Flights delayed, canceled due to fog at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Nestlé sells off U.S. ice cream business for $4 billion
2 men stab each other during argument in southwest Fresno
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Gunmen may have targeted Jewish market in NJ shooting
Small planes grounded at Fresno Chandler Executive Airport due to fog
Show More
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
Dense fog affects flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels
More TOP STORIES News