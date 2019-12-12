Silent Sleigh comes to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Santa is in the Central Valley today. He rode in on Silent Sleigh with the pomp and circumstance of motorcycles, first responders and the Buchanan High School marching band arrived at the Air National Guard Base in east central Fresno.Students from across the Valley who are deaf and hard of hearing were invited to see the parade and sit down and share their Christmas wish lists with Santa and Mrs. Claus through sign language.Staff Sergeant Ashley Burnett is the Coordinator for the 32nd annual Silent Sleigh. She said, "It's a good way for the kids to communicate with Santa in their own way and we're glad the wing can do that for the deaf community."