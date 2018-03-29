Summer watering schedules around the Valley

FRESNO COUNTY

Since every city in the Valley has their own summer watering schedule, it can be confusing to know when you can water your yard and when you can't. Here is a city by city guide:If your address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8):Wednesday and/or SundaysIf your address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9):Tuesdays and/or SaturdaysNo watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on your designated watering day.No watering is allowed on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.Call (559) 621-5480 for help setting your sprinkler timers.------If your address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8):Sundays, Wednesdays, and FridaysIf your address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9):Tuesdays, Thursdays, and SaturdaysNo Watering on Mondays.During and within 48 hours of measurable rain, outdoor irrigation is prohibited.------If your address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8):Sunday, Wednesday, and FridayIf your address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9):Tuesday, Thursday, and SaturdayNo Watering on MondayNo watering between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on your designated watering day.------If your address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8):Tuesday and SaturdayIf your address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9):Wednesday and SundayNo watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on your designated watering day.No watering allowed on Monday, Thursday, or Friday.No watering within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.NO serving of water, other than by request, for any establishment where food and/or drinks are served.Hotels and Motels must give guests the option to have towels and linens laundered daily.------If your address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8):Tuesday and SaturdayIf your address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9):Wednesday and SundayNo watering allowed on Monday, Thursday, or Friday.No watering between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on your designated watering day.Restrictions include drip irrigation systems.Summer water toys may be used in place of sprinklers or hoses on scheduled watering days and watering times.Washing of cars, boats or other vehicles for residential purposes may be done on any day. Buckets and shut-off nozzles on hoses must be used when washing these vehicles in order to reduce water runoff. Car washes for fundraising, events are prohibited.Hotels, restaurants, and bars shall only provide drinking water to customers upon request.Washing of exterior asphalt or concrete areas is prohibited except as provided for in Health Department or Fire Department regulations.------If your address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8):Sunday, Wednesday, and FridayIf your address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9):Tuesday, Thursday, and SaturdayNo watering between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on your designated watering day.No Watering on Mondays.------If your address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8):Tuesday and SaturdayIf your address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9):Wednesday and SundayNo watering within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.Cars may be washed at home on your watering day. Your hose must have an automatic shut-off nozzle.-------------If your address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8):Tuesday, Thursday, and SaturdayIf your address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9):Wednesday, Friday, and SundayNo watering between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on your designated watering day.Runoff is prohibited.Washing of sidewalks, driveways, or other paved areas is prohibited, unless it is necessary for the health and safety of the public; use of a low-flow high-pressure washer is required. Runoff is prohibited.No watering within 48 hours after measureable rainfall.Car washing is allowed on any day with a hand-held bucket and/or a hand-held hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle. Runoff is prohibited.Hand watering of shrubs, trees or vegetables is allowed with a watering can or attended hose with shut-off nozzle. Does not apply to lawns.Drip irrigation is allowed any day but must follow time restrictions. Drip irrigation means non-spray low volume irrigation with no emitter greater than 4 gallons per hour.------If your address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8):Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.If your address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9):Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday between 12 am and 4 am, 9 am and 11 am, 10 pm and 12 amNo Watering on Mondays------If your address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8): SundayIf your address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9): SaturdayWatering is prohibited between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.No watering allowed Monday through Friday.No watering within 48 hours after measureable rainfall.Car washing is allowed only on designated wating days and only with a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle.Excessive water runoff is prohibited.------Use a positive shut-off hose nozzle when washing your car, boat, trailer, etc.Wash full loads of clothes and dishesUse a broom or a blower to clean outdoor areas.Make sure that sprinklers are not watering hardscape aMake sure there is minimal runoff from your watering