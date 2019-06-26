taco truck throwdown

Taco Truck Throwdown 9 returning to Chukchansi Park in August

On Wednesday, the 9th Annual Taco Truck Throwdown was announced for August 17th at Chukchansi Park.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It may be a little more than a month away but it's never too early to get your appetites ready for tacos.

On Wednesday, the 9th Annual Taco Truck Throwdown was announced for August 17th at Chukchansi Park.



The event has grown in popularity each year and will feature more 30 taco trucks as they compete for the title of best taco truck in the world.

The event will also feature world taco eating championship and Lucha extreme wrestling.

Music performances will include 'Warren G', 'Too Short' and 'AB Quintanilla', the older brother of Tejano superstar Selena.

